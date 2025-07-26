Dhanush's jam session with music director G V Prakash ahead of Idly Kadai’s first single release wins hearts

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) A video clip of director and actor Dhanush playing the piano along with music director G V Prakash, ahead of the release of the first single from their eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Idly Kadai', is now fast winning hearts online.

With just a day to go for the launch of the first single from the eagerly awaited film, music director G V Prakash released a video clip of him playing the piano along with Dhanush and wrote, "A small jam session with my bro @dhanushkraja before the song release tommorrow. #Idlykadai"

Dawn Pictures, the production house producing the film, too posted the clip of the director and the music director jamming together on its timeline on X.

It said, "Your favorite duo get together for another beautiful song. #IdliKadai - First single from 6PM tomorrow, here's a promo. A @gvprakash melody"

The first single is to be released on July 27. Needless to say, the film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had wrapped up shooting in April this year. The unit completed the shooting of the film in Bangkok. Sources say the unit canned in Bangkok a crucial sequence, which required the presence of all the actors in the film.

The makers of the film had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release to October 1.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

The makers have also confirmed that Shalini Pandey will be playing a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idly Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, has been directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

--IANS

Mkr/