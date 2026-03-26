Dhanush's dad Kasthuri Raja's role in 'Habeebi' will help showcase the respect our society has for elders: Meera Kathiravan

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) Pointing out that the role played by veteran director Kasthuri Raja, who is also the dad of actor Dhanush, in his upcoming film 'Habeebi' was a pivotal one, director Meera Kathiravan has now disclosed that the veteran director's character in the film would play a significant part in the film's efforts to highlight the immense respect we hold for elders in our society.

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For the unaware, director Meera Kathiravan, who is best known for having directed critically acclaimed films like 'Aval Peyar Tamizharasi' and 'Vizhithiru', is next directing 'Habeebi'.

Sources close to the unit claim that the much-anticipated film will seek to deliver an experience rooted in powerful storytelling, emotional depth, and cultural resonance.

Director Meera Kathiravan, speaking about the experience of working with Kasthuri Raja in the film, said, “Having Kasthuri Raja sir associated with 'Habeebi' has been a great strength for us. His experience and understanding of storytelling brought clarity and confidence to our journey. The character he represents reflects the immense respect we hold for elders in our society --individuals who command admiration beyond religious differences. His presence brings a sense of unity, dignity, and emotional depth that truly connects with the soul of the film. Despite his seniority and immense acumen in storytelling, he showed no sense of superiority, which made everyone in the unit feel extremely comfortable.”

Sharing his thoughts on his role, Kasthuri Raja said, “My role in 'Habeebi' has been to support and strengthen the vision of the team. I believe honest storytelling always finds its audience, and this film holds that sincerity.”

Backing this content-driven venture is Romeo Pictures, an emerging force in the distribution sector. The company has marked its presence by supporting films of quality and substance, providing a strong platform through effective promotion, marketing, and distribution, ensuring that meaningful cinema reaches a wider audience.

Habeebi reflects a seamless blend of artistic integrity and commercial sensibility. Sources say that the film, a romantic drama, will revolve around a love story and that the film will showcase the lifestyle of Tamil-speaking Muslims in southern Tamil Nadu.

Sources say that 'Habeebi' will not just be a film and that it would be an experience shaped by passion, unity, and powerful storytelling.

--IANS

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