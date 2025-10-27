Dhanush's dad Kasthuri Raja launches ‘NEEK’ fame Pavish’s new film

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) Legendary Director Kasthuri Raja, father of iconic filmmaker Selvaraghavan and pan-Indian actor Dhanush, on Monday launched actor Pavish's next film, which is to be directed by Magesh Rajendran.

Pavish, who played one of the leads in director Dhanush's 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK)', will be playing the lead in this yet-to-be-titled film, which sources say will be a youthful romantic entertainer.

The film is being produced by Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd, best known for having released the critically acclaimed film 'Blackmail', and Creative Entertainers & Distributors, led by producer G. Dhananjheyan.

The shoot was officially launched by director Kasthuri Raja, who clapped the board and extended his best wishes to the entire team.

Joining in the celebration, director Selvaraghavan conveyed his warm wishes to the team, saying, “I’m super, super, super happy that Pavish is going to learn from master Dhananjheyan sir.”

Sources say that Pavish carefully evaluated multiple scripts over the past six months before finalizing this project.

The film has been written and directed by Magesh Rajendran, who has previously assisted popular filmmaker Lakshman in films like 'Bogan' and 'Bhoomi'. He now turns director with this breezy romantic entertainer.

The film will look to introduce Durga, a YouTube sensation from the Telugu industry, to the Tamil film industry. Durga is also set to make her debut in Telugu cinema shortly.

Cinematography for the film will be by well known cinematographer and producer P.G. Muthaiah. National Award-winning editor N.B. Srikanth, who has worked as the editor of several commercially successful and critically acclaimed films such as 'Aaranya Kaandam' and 'Madha Gaja Raja', will be in-charge of editing this film.

Art Direction for the film will be by art director Magendran and costumes are to be designed by Harshika. Stunts for the film are to be choreographed by Abhishek

The post-production work of the film is to be handled by an expert team from Director Vijay’s D Studios Post.

The shoot commenced today (October 27, 2025) with a traditional pooja ceremony in Chennai, attended by the cast and crew. Filming will proceed on an intensive schedule, with completion targeted for early 2026.

Writer-director Magesh Rajendran expressed confidence that the film would resonate with both Gen Z and family audiences, offering an engaging mix of tradition, modernity, emotions, and visual poetry.

