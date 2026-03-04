Dhanush's #D56 director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu drops important update on film!

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) In news that is bound to delight fans of actor Dhanush, Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, who is now directing actor Dhanush's upcoming film, tentatively titled #D56, on Wednesday announced that he had begun the recce for the film.

Taking to his X timeline, the director posted a monochrome picture of himself seated in a temple and wrote in Tamil," Kelambiyaachu (Have started) #Recce #D56."

Well known production house Dawn Pictures, which is producing the film, was quick to show its admiration for the industrious nature of the director. It quoted the tweet of the director and added fire symbols to indicate it was both impressed and excited.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry earlier had suggested that the unit was to begin work on the film in the months of March/April this year. Now, with the director's commencement of recce, it is evident that pre-production work on the film has begun and that shooting will soon follow.

For the unaware, director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu is best known for his critically acclaimed superhit film 'Lubber Pandhu', which featured Harish Kalyan, Attakathi Dinesh, Swaswika and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in the lead.

The film, which came in for widespread praise from all categories of audiences, also featured actors Kaali Venkat, Bala Saravanan, Geetha Kailasam, Deva Dharshini, Jenson Divakar and TSK in pivotal roles.

The film, which started off as just a simple sports drama that revolved around the egos of two cricket lovers playing gully cricket in a small town, silently evolved into something much more significant and showed how sport could help people overcome the deep-rooted differences that caste and wealth brought.

The film, which had a phenomenal theatrical run, was shot in the Vellore-Ambur region of Tamil Nadu and was wholeheartedly appreciated by critics across the board.

The film, which touched upon some sensitive topics such as caste oppression in sports, had an excellent technical team. Cinematography for the film was by cameraman Dinesh Purushothaman, while music for the film was by one of the Tamil film industry's top music directors, Sean Roldan. Editing for the film was by Madan.

