Dhanush responds to Mammootty's post expressing excitement to be on board his #D55; says its "An absolute honour"

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor Dhanush, who plays the lead in director Rajkumar Periasamy's upcoming film, has responded to Malayalam Megastar Mammootty's post expressing excitement to be a part of the film, saying it was "an absolute honour" to have him onboard.

Read More

Taking to his X timeline to respond to the post put out by Mammootty, Dhanush wrote, "An absolute honour sir (folded hands)."

Earlier on Wednesday, Mammootty had written, "Elated and excited to be a part of this journey with @dhanushkraja and @Rajkumar_KP (smiley)."

On Wednesday, the makers of the film, including director Rajkumar Periasamy, officially welcomed the legendary Malayalam star on board the unit of the film.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy, who took to his X timeline to personally welcome the Malayalam superstar, wrote, "Dear @mammukka, the day you said ‘Yes’ I knew the almighty has blessed #D55 with Divinity. I’m honoured and ecstatic to welcome you, our very own #Mammootty sir on board for the film! Can’t wait to see your magic unfold along with @dhanushkraja sir. Here’s to my #OyeMammootty times for life."

Wunderbar Films, one of the production houses that is producing the film, too welcomed Mammootty. It wrote, "When the Big M chooses a story, it becomes history. Super excited to welcome Megastar @mammukka onboard #D55! We are honoured! Thank you #Mammootty sir."

It may be recalled that Wunderbar Films, the production house of actor Dhanush, had taken to its X timeline to welcome actress Sai Pallavi on Monday. It had said, "She’s about grace and strength - all at once. Welcoming everybody’s favourite @Sai_Pallavi92 on board #D55. The hit combo returns to the big screen."

The makers of the film, being tentatively referred to as #D55, had already welcomed actress Sreeleela onboard the unit of the film on January 30 this year.

The makers had also welcomed young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar onboard the unit.

Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, Wunderbar Films had said, "Time’s up. The SAI-lence breaks. Excited to have the sensational @SaiAbhyankkar as the music composer for #D55. D55 - A #SaiAbhyankkar Musical. A brand new collaboration loading."

Sai Abhyankkar responded to the post of the production house saying,"Super excited and pumped working with @dhanushkraja sir on #D55! My dream collaboration @Rajkumar_KP , dear sir thank you so much !! This is gonna be a very special cooking and thank you dear @theSreyas anna. @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios GIG"

The film has triggered huge excitement as the makers have already disclosed that this film will be a magnum opus. It may be recalled that only a week ago, another production house called R Take Studios had announced that it was joining hands with Wunderbar Films for producing this film.

--IANS

mkr/