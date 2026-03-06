Dhanush releases gripping teaser of Selvaraghavan-starrer ' Manithan Deivamagalam'

Chennai, March 6 (IANS) Actor and director Dhanush has now released the teaser of director Dennis Manjunath's upcoming film 'Manithan Deivamagalam', featuring his brother and well known director and actor Selvaraghavan in the lead.

Taking to his social media platforms to share the link to the teaser on the occasion of Selvaraghavan's birthday, Dhanush wrote, "Happy Birthday my brother and mentor @selvaraghavan sir. Glad to unveil the #ManithanDeivamagalam Teaser. Wishing the team all the very best."

The 70-second teaser showcases a proficient presentation by director Dennis Manjunath, featuring a voiceover conversation between a little girl, a teacher, and Selvaraghavan, accompanied by striking visuals that introduce the film’s key characters.

'Manithan Deivamagalam' has been written and directed by Dennis Manjunath and produced by Vijaya Sathish and RS Sathish under the banner of Vyom Entertainments.

The film features an ensemble cast including Selvaraghavan, Kushee Ravi, RS Sathish, Kousalya, Mime Gopi, YG Mahendra, Lirthika, Salem Deepak, Sudha, Jothikannan and others.

The teaser’s impact is further elevated by AK Prriyan’s musical score. Editor Deepak S’s crisp cuts and cinematographer Ravi Varma K’s striking visuals add to the teaser’s impressive presentation.

It may be recalled that sources close to the unit of the film had told IANS earlier that the story is set in a village embraced by nature and peace.

"A devastating tragedy unsettles this peaceful village's harmony and draws the protagonist into its turmoil. In his quest to save his people, the choices he makes transform him into the deity of the land," a source had informed while explaining the inspiration behind the film’s title.

Producer Vijaya Sathish had said that 'Manithan Deivamagalam' would explore faith, sacrifice, and the spiritual bond between a land and its people. "We can’t wait to present more very soon. Heartfelt thanks to our cast, crew, and supporters who have stood by us from day one," the producer had said at the time of the announcement of the film's title.

With post-production work progressing briskly, sources say the makers of Manithan Deivamagalam are likely to announce the film's theatrical release date soon.

