Dhanashree takes subtle dig at ex-husband Yuzi Chahal while taking about mutual respect

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Dhanashree Verma, who recently made headlines for her divorce from cricketer husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, is now seen as one of the contestants on the much-discussed reality show, "Rise & Fall."

Adding to the drama in "Rise and Fall", Dhanashree decided to finally speak her truth about her marriage. Making an emotional revelation, the actress admitted that even after facing constant disrespect, she consciously chose not to retaliate.

“When you are in marriage, then you are responsible ki dusre person ka bhi respect aapke haath mein hota hai. Chah kar main bhi disrespect kar sakti thi. (When you are in marriage, then you are responsible that the respect of the other person is also in your hands. I could have also disrespected if I wanted to). You think I don’t have things to say as a woman, but he was my husband. I respected even when I was married and I have to respect it now that I was married to him,” Dhanashree said.

Additionally, Dhanashree once again stole the spotlight when she revealed that although she is off sugar, she is not off money.

She revealed, “I think it’s time people should know that I do not like sugar, I have been off sugar. People have tagged me with a lot of names here and there. Logon ko kuch pata hi nahi hai mere baare mein.” However, she didn’t shy away from admitting, “Paisa to bahut important hai, (money is very important) who doesn’t want money?”

Her comment can be seen as a reference to the time when Chahal wore a T-shirt that read ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ on the day of their final divorce hearing.

Sptil between workers and rulers, this week the house of "Rise and Fall" has Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha sweating it out as workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh enjoy the throne as Rulers.

"Rise and Fall" airs on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

