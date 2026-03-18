'Demonte Colony 3' makers drop BTS video highlighting Guru Somasundaram's efforts to play the librarian!

Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) The makers of director Ajay Gnanamuthu's eagerly awaited horror thriller 'Demonte Colony 3', featuring actors Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, have now released a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video that shows the effort actor Guru Somasundaram had to make to play the librarian in the upcoming horror thriller.

Read More

Taking to its social media timelines, Passion Studios, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Every secret has a keeper. Every page has a price.

Meet the mind behind the madness. @gurusoms as the Librarian. #DemonteColony3."

The makers also used the opportunity to announce that the eagerly awaited third instalment of the super hit horror franchise is slated to hit screens this summer.

For the unaware, the makers chose to release the first look poster of the film on the occasion of the new year.

With the first two instalments of the franchise performing strongly at the box office, expectations from the third instalment of 'Demonte Colony' have steadily continued to rise.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios had, at the time of releasing the first look poster of the film, said that the film was shaping up in such a fashion that it exceeded expectations.

“Beginning 2026 with Demonte Colony 3 feels incredibly promising. Ajay brings extraordinary discipline to the process, he delivers on schedule while never compromising creative quality. As a producer, it’s exciting to witness this scale develop. Arulnithi remains the anchor of the franchise, and his commitment is unwavering. Much of the cast from the second part returns, now with deeper arcs and heightened dramatic stakes. For the moment, that’s all I can reveal, but the third chapter goes well beyond what audiences might anticipate,” he had said then.

Written and directed by Gnanamuthu, 'Demonte Colony 3' reunites Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar, along with Meenakshi Govindarajan, Archana Ravichandran, Muthukumar and others in pivotal roles. Production began in July 2025 and the film is now moving through post-production, with the team carefully steering toward a summer 2026 release window.

With its escalating supernatural feast, returning ensemble and expanding visual ambition, Demonte Colony 3 positions itself not merely as another sequel, but as the next defining chapter in Tamil cinema’s emerging supernatural franchise.

--IANS

mkr/