Demi Lovato speaks up on the pressures of getting married

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is opening up on the pressure of tying the knot. She shared that she was "expected to be married by a certain age".

The 33-year-old singer married Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes earlier this year, and she confessed that she felt some pressure to tie the knot during her younger years, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The chart-topping star told ‘Who What Wear’, "I had expected to be married by a certain age. There's all this pressure that society puts on you, but it just organically happened. I'm really happy. I told my husband today, 'I've never been more in love with you. I didn't know my love could grow for you more so than it already has'. The timing was perfect”.

Demi has previously dated the likes of Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama and Max Ehrich, and she feels she's learned a lot from her past relationship experiences.

The singer shared, "I had been in past relationships where I thought, 'Oh, this is the long game’. But I hadn't taken care of myself yet. The universe rewards you when you do the therapeutic work on yourself, (and) I had to do the work. Because of that, the universe provided. I got myself ready for a life by myself, and then I was able to share it with somebody else”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, meanwhile, Demi recently revealed that she feels a "responsibility" to share her troubles with her fans.

The singer spent three months in rehab back in 2010, after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and receiving treatment for bulimia, and Demi has now explained why she chose to be so candid about her struggles.

The singer, who once quit a tour with the Jonas Brothers after punching a back-up dancer, said on the Las Culturistas podcast, "I had a decision that had to be made when I had gone to treatment for the first time”.

“I had this very public outburst when I was 18, which I talk about in some of my documentaries”, she added.

