Delnaaz Irani points out how looks still take priority over performance in the industry

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Delnaaz Irani has opened up about the evolving standards of beauty in the entertainment industry.

While she acknowledges the growing conversation around inclusivity, she maintains that the pressure to look flawless still persists. Sharing her perspective, Delnaaz stated, “You're judged on your looks even before your performance." She adds, “Even now, we’re expected to look flawless all the time. I’ve always believed beauty should come with personality and presence. You can be the most beautiful person in the room, but if you don’t connect with your audience emotionally, none of it matters.”

Delnaaz also spoke about the struggles of maintaining relevance in an industry that’s constantly evolving. “People forget you the moment you're out of sight. This industry moves fast, and there’s always someone new around the corner,” she says. “Staying relevant means constantly evolving—not just in your craft, but also in how you present yourself on screen and off. There’s a constant pressure to look younger, be fitter, and somehow stay ‘trendy’, which can be exhausting. But I believe, in the long run, consistency and good work always shine through.”

When asked if beauty has always been a difficult benchmark for actresses, she admitted that it has often been a challenging and unfair standard to live up to.

The ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ actress shared, “Yes, unfortunately. If you didn’t fit into that old-school definition of beauty—fair skin, size zero, perfect features—you were either sidelined or typecast. I’ve faced that first-hand.”

Delnaaz went on to state, “social media has turned everything into a visual performance. Your feed has to be perfect—your clothes, your vacations, your body. And somewhere, talent gets lost in that noise. But I still believe that true talent always finds its way. Longevity in this industry is earned, not filtered.”

“People saw me as the ‘bubbly, sweet best friend’ and while I did those roles with full honesty, I always craved more depth. That’s why I turned to theatre, reality shows, and different formats. I don’t let people’s assumptions define my journey—I define it.”

The ‘Akbar Birbal’ actress by concluded saying, “Yes, I always look out for the audience’s feedback,” she smiles. “Their love, their reactions, even their criticism—it all matters. Because at the end of the day, we’re performing for them. If they’re moved, entertained or inspired by what I do, that’s the biggest validation.”

Work-wise, Delnaaz Irani most recently appeared in the Colors TV show “Mannat” and was also seen in the film “The Archies.”

