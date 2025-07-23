Delhi CM Rekha Gupta declares Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the National Capital

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) The Delhi government has declared Anupam Kher's "Tanvi the Great" tax-free in the National Capital.

Making the announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote on her X handle, "I am pleased to share that the Delhi Government has declared the film 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the state."

Calling the film 'an emotional and inspirational' tale, the CM stated that the movie narrates the motivating journey of a young, ‘special’ girl - Tanvi, who is determined to achieve her dreams against all odds.

The Chief Minister wrote that the Delhi Government is committed to promoting "Tanvi the Great" - a film that strengthens the spirit of Rashtra Seva, ignites patriotism, and awakens the conscience of the nation.

The movie was earlier declared tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta witnessed Kher's directorial during a special screening of the drama in Delhi.

After watching "Tanvi The Great", she addressed the media, sharing her views on the drama. She claimed that the movie is a must-watch for every child.

"I congratulate Anupam Kher for bringing this movie with a special theme for special children. Every moment of this movie was so heart-touching that I cannot describe it. The theme is so beautiful that today it is very important for every child of the country, and every child of the world, to watch this movie. On behalf of the Delhi government, we would like to show this movie to as many children as possible, which is an inspiration, which is heart-touching, which also has patriotism," the CM said.

"Tanvi the Great" marks the acting debut of Shubhangi Dutt, with Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, Kher, and Iain Glen in significant roles.

Jointly produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, the movie has been distributed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.

"Tanvi the Great" reached the theatres on July 18.

