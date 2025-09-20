Deepti Naval speaks about monumental changes in film industry

Mumbai: Actress Deepti Naval has been the face of the indie cinema for close to 5 decades now. Naturally, she has seen the cinema growing and evolving through the decades in perfect sync with the changing society.

The actress, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Tara and Akash: Love beyond Realms', spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shed light on the changes that she has witnessed in Hindi cinema from her era to the current times.

She told IANS, “Well today, there is a lot of visual finesse in our movies. So that is something that I like the most. Our films are at par with the international standards. In terms of world cinema, we are as good as them technically and visually. There are a lot of skills today among all. Whether it is the technicians or even the actors. Everybody is trained. Everybody has learnt their craft. You don't just stroll into the film industry, and become an actor, like me, I didn't learn anything. Everybody brings training. They are very focused”.

She further mentioned, “The younger generation are so focused, and they believe in their dreams. And they are going all out for it. And these two are examples here. Jitesh and Alankrita. I find them very inspiring. Both of them. And our director, he is also very inspiring as a person. Cinema has changed a lot from the time when we were working earlier years to now. A lot of changes, I would say”.

However, she feels that not everything has changed for the good, and there seems to be some loss in terms of the quality in the content that is served in our films.

“Everything may not be for the better. There has been some loss in terms of the content. Sometimes they spend a lot of money in saying nothing. So that is also there, the reality of cinema today. But on the whole, it has grown by leaps and bounds”, she added.

Meanwhile, after its recognition at Film Bazaar, IFFI Goa 2023, where it won a coveted co-production deal with NFDC, and its market screening at TIFF 2024, ‘Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms’ is set to release in theatres on September 26, 2025.

--IANS