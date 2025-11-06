Deepti Naval shares a throwback pic of her family's Europe trip in 1982

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Deepti Naval recently treated netizens with a fond memory of her family, back from 1982.

Sharing an old picture of herself with her younger brother and other members in the family, Deepti wrote, “One last share from my heart’s album – Europe 1982 with Mama, Piti and my younger brother TV Rohitashv. On this note I’m ending my trip and all set to get back to work in Bombay. Thank you all for the lovely comments you all have written. I’ve read each one. Though I’ve not replied individually, I felt you all were right beside me through my hopping on and off trains at age 73.”

Earlier this month, Deeepti had shared another fond memory with her father from their Europe trip in 1982. The photo showed the father-daughter duo posing outside the camper. Remembering the time with her dad, the actress penned a nice note on her social media account. She wrote, "Sharing a precious memory of my father – in a camper through Europe – Piti and I – 1982 (sic)." Earlier, Deepti had spoken about the monumental shift in the film industry over the years during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Shedding light on the changes she has witnessed in Hindi cinema from her era to the current times, Deepti told IANS, “Well today, there is a lot of visual finesse in our movies. So that is something that I like the most. Our films are on par with the international standards. In terms of world cinema, we are as good as them technically and visually. There are a lot of skills today among all. Whether it is the technicians or even the actors. Everybody is trained. Everybody has learnt their craft. You don't just stroll into the film industry and become an actor, like me. I didn't learn anything. Everybody brings training. They are very focused.”

She added, “The younger generation are so focused, and they believe in their dreams. And they are going all out for it. And these two are examples here. Jitesh and Alankrita. I find them very inspiring. Both of them. And our director, he is also very inspiring as a person. Cinema has changed a lot from the time when we were working in earlier years to now. A lot of changes, I would say.”

