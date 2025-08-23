Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua's face revealed; Netizens call her dad's carbon copy

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Ever since Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024, the netizens have been waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the little bundle of joy.

Now, a video is floating on social media, where little Dua can be seen sitting comfortably in her mother's lap with her face visible. From the initial glimpse, the little munchkin seems to have taken after her dad, Ranveer.

The video further showed Deepika asking the cameraperson to stop recording as she did not want her daughter's face to be revealed on social media. Ever since her birth, Deepika and Ranveer have made it a point to hide the face of their daughter from the media.

Back on Diwali 2024, Deepika and Ranveer revealed the lovely name of their firstborn: Dua Padukone Singh.

Taking to their Instagram, they posted an image of their little daughter's feet dressed in a bright red ethnic outfit. In the caption, the new parents wrote her name and its meaning.

“Dua Padukone Singh | ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer," the caption read.

Work-wise, Deepika and Ranveer last graced the screen together in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, "Singham Again". While Deepika was seen as Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, Ranveer reprised his role of Simmba from the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

Before this, the lovebirds were seen together in the films - "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" (2013), "Bajiroa Mastani" (2015), "Padmaavat"(2018), and "83" (2021).

In addition to this, these two also made cameo appearances in each other's movies, "Finding Fanny" (2014) and "Cirkus" (2023).

Their professional association soon transpired into love, and after being in a relationship for some time, Deepika and Ranveer finally tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony.

