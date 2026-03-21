Deepika Padukone misses ‘Dhurandhar-2’ screening, attends a concert a day later, social media asks ‘Why’

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has sparked a massive social media debate after she was seen absent from the recent special screening of her husband Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

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The actress, however, the very next day was spotted attending a concert in Mumbai with her in-laws, further raising eyebrows.

Several users on social media have now questioned her absence from the film’s screening, with multiple posts criticising the actress and drawing comparisons with her recent public outing.

One user wrote, “Deepika Padukone with her in-laws today at a private event in Mumbai. But did you guys see Deepika watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge? NO!! Why can't she support her husband's film? I'm not against Deepika, but something is very fishy.”

Deepika Padukone has also been facing online backlash for not supporting Ranveer Singh or his movie 'Dhurandhar-2- The Revenge'.

Pointing this out, one of the social media users wrote “Deepika Padukone wrote long paragraphs on Instagram about Gaza and JNU, but didn't post even a single story to congratulate her husband Ranveer Singh and the Dhurandhar 2 cast on their success. Speaks volumes!!”

A different netizen commented, “@AdityaDharFilms should have cast someone other than @RanveerOfficial. For calling out his wife @deepikapadukone for visiting JNU and standing with the perpetrators, @RanveerOfficial has blocked me.”

Another comment read, “She is against Aditya Dhar because he commented on her shift hour issue, plus she’s not nationalist like us. She stood with the JNU tukde tukde gang, and there are rumours that she met Dawood in Dubai before 2019.”

One more user alleged, “If she supports him, SRK won’t be happy and she won’t get films in the future.”

Another wrote, “Because she doesn't want to upset SRK and lose any upcoming projects with him.”

A user also questioned her past appearance at JNU, writing, “Isn't she a supporter and spokesperson for JNU?”

For the uninitiated, three days have passed since the release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, but the actress is yet to post any promotional note on her social media in support of the film or Ranveer Singh.

However, during the blockbuster success of the first part of Dhurandhar in December 2025, Deepika had gone all out in praising both the film and Ranveer Singh’s performance through several social media posts on her account.

This time, however, no such reaction has been seen, as the actress appears to have refrained from commenting on the film’s strong response for reasons unknown.

Meanwhile, Deepika has chosen not to react to the ongoing online discourse so far as we have not contacted her for any reaction.

Talking about Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the film, starring Ranveer Singh, released on March 19 and has been generating strong buzz following its release.

—IANS

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