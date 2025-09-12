Darling 2 actor Rameez Raja to make a comeback to Tamil cinema with horror thriller

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor and producer Rameez Raja, best known for his performance in the horror comedy Darling 2, is now all set to make a comeback to Tamil cinema with a horror thriller.

For the unaware, Rameez Raja, who was also a producer of Darling 2, went on to produce a film titled Vidhi Mathi Ulta in 2017, which tanked at the box office. The producer suffered huge losses as a result and had to quit the film industry.

However, not one to lose hope or give up soon, the actor-producer entered the roofing business and started a firm, which sources claim has been doing exceedingly well over the last few years. Having re-established himself as an industrialist, Rameez Raja is now looking to make a comeback to Tamil cinema with a horror thriller.

Rameez Raja will be looking to establish himself as a producer and a hero once again after almost seven years. Sources say preparations are underway to launch the new film shortly.

Says Rameez Raja, "Horror and thriller films are very popular among the masses now. That's why we are now working on the story of our next film, which will be a horror thriller. Selection of actors and technicians is currently on."

The actor says that he will be seen in a unique character in this film, the story and making of which will be remarkably different from other horror films.

Having faced failures and having overcome it, the actor suggests that those looking for opportunities in cinema will be in a better position to overcome challenges if they had a job as a base and then began their search.

"I realized that cinema was my passion but I also understood that business was different. I understood that I had to set up a business even as I pursued my passion. That is the lesson that time taught me through my film 'Vidhi Madhi Ulta'," says the actor who has now begun work on his next film.

"My advice to those from the next generation is keep trying to realise your dream but at the same time, build a solid foundation for life," he signs off.

--IANS

mkr/