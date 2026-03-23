Danish Pandor calls ‘Dhurandhar’ co-star Ranveer Singh ‘finest actor of this generation’

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Danish Pandor, who essays Uzair Baloch in Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise, has shared an emotional note for Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh, tagging him as the ‘finest actor of this generation.’

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Danish took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with Ranveer. In the image, the star, who plays the Indian spy Hamza, is seen giving a big kiss on Danish’s cheek.

Taking to the caption section, Danish, who made his television debut in 2010 in the second season of the soap opera Kitani Mohabbat Hai, reflected on his journey and lauded Ranveer for his impact, both on and off screen.

“Kehne ke liye toh bahot kuch hai.. lekin kuch nahi kahunga... The entire world has witnessed your magic and I am one amongst those lucky ones who have witnessed it live!!” he wrote in the caption.

Danish added: “You were ,you are and you will be one of the finest actors of this generation and there on!! What you have given to Hamza and jaskirat is irreplaceable Thanks for being there for me all throughout this journey !! Love you @ranveersingh bhai DHU"RAN"DHAR.”

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish.

The first instalment of a duology released in 2025. It centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation. The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released recently. It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

The film's storyline loosely draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, such as Operation Lyari, 2014 Indian general election, 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation and various other events. With a runtime of 229 minutes, it is the eighth longest Indian film ever produced.

--IANS

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