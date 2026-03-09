Daisy Shah tells troll: Good luck with spreading hate in the name of religion

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actress Daisy Shah strongly responded to a social media troll who attempted to target her after a video of the actress cooking iftaari.

Read More

It began after a user shared the clip and wrote: “Meet Daisy Shah. She has a problem with firecrackers but she visits Iftaar parties and cooks there as well,” attempting to question the actress’s stance.

Reacting to the post, Daisy took to X, formerly called Twitter and dismissed the comparison and called out the attempt to spread hatred in the name of religion.

“Fire Crackers and cooking food are completely different from each other. Good luck with spreading hate in the name of religion. I hope you get well soon,” Daisy wrote.

Regarding the actress, Daisy first worked as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya on films like Zameen and Khakee, and later started modelling, appearing in photo shoots and print ads.

Kannada director Harsha approached her to star in the film Chingari. She also did an item song in the Hindi film Khuda Kasam, starring Sunny Deol and Tabu. The actress made her film debut with the 2011 Kannada film Bhadra.

The same year, she played Ammu in Bodyguard, the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. She then shot for two item songs in the Kannada film Bachchan and the Hindi film Bloody Isshq.

In 2014, she made her Hindi film debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho. She was then seen playing Kaya opposite Karan Singh Grover, in Hate Story 3. After appearing in Ramratan, Shah portrayed Sanjana in the 2018 film Race 3.

In 2023, Shah made her television debut as a contestant with the stunt reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She ended up at the 11th place

She was last seen on the big screen in Mystery of the Tattoo directed by Kalaiarasi Sathappan and Ganesh Mahadevan. The film stars Arjun Rampal, Rohit Raaj, Manoj Joshi, Ameesha Patel, Myra Sareen, Tom Hendryk, Arun Kapur, Saira Pandhal, Jamie Lambe, and Suki Chottmore.

--IANS

dc/