Court orders ‘Udaipur Files’ case hearing on Monday

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Amit Jani, the director of the upcoming film ‘Udaipur Files’, has said that the court has given the date for Monday for hearing the case.

‘Udaipur Files’ is based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Kumar. Kanhaiya Kumar was killed for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of Indian politician and Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose comments led to the 2022 Muhammad remarks controversy.

Javed, who is one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, had moved to the Supreme Court against the release of the film.

Amit told IANS, “The court has given the date for Monday and as fast as to wait for the judgement on the appeal presented by Madni. So, we are waiting for the same and are legal representative will provide the details on it. The CBFC has given us the censor certificate and they want us to meet them”.

The Central Board of Film Certification had ordered 150 cuts in the film. However, the matter is still sujudice.

Mohd Rizwan Ahmad, who is the legal representative of Amit Jani, said that on one occasion when the respondents approached the High Court for a petition, the Honourable High Court immediately gave them a stay and told them to appeal to the Government of India's Revision Provisions 6A.

He said, “So they appealed and today the committee was formed. And at 2.30 pm, the committee sat for the first time to decide that in that case, those who are co-accused, according to their request, 55 cuts have already been made. The Honourable Supreme Court said that because the Honourable High Court has given its direction and the petitioners in that case have fulfilled that direction, and the Government of India has formed a committee for it, so at this stage the Honourable Supreme Court will keep this matter pending and no one will interfere in it from their side for now”.

He further mentioned, “Gaurav Bhatia ji argued on technical grounds when Kapil Sibal said that this is a very hateful film and it vilifies the whole Muslim community and shows them as criminals. Then I had to keep my opinion that number one, the country will have to understand the difference between religion and community”.

“I told Lordship in short, in 11 words, about Islam. And I said that in this film, these 11 things which are connected to the religion of Islam, are not being vilified anywhere. As far as the community is concerned, I said in my own name that this film is not showing me or my father as a criminal. It is not showing all Muslims as criminals. And along with that, in this film there are at least 7-8 such characters who are shown as Muslims, out of which 2 were killed because they wanted to protect humanity. And I also told the court that there is a dialogue in this film, that, ‘Now the Muslims of India are not going to listen to the talks of Pakistan’”, he added.

--IANS

aa/