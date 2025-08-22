Chiranjeevi's film with director Anil Ravipudi titled Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Chennai, Aug 22 (IANS) Director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited commercial entertainer, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, has now been titled 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', the film's makers announced on Friday.

Gold Box Entertainments, one of the production houses producing the film took to the platform X to share the link to the title glimpse teaser of the film and wrote, "BOSS BOSS BOSS. #Mega157 is “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu ” #MSGTitleGlimpse out now. Happy Birthday MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets from team #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru"

Director Anil Ravipudi too shared the title teaser even as he wished Chiranjeevi a happy birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the legend himself, our Mega Star @KChiruTweets garu. Being part of your journey is an honour I’ll always cherish sir. Presenting you as “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu ” in #Mega157 is truly a surreal moment. #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru ~ Pandagaki Vasthunnaru #HBDMegaStarChiranjeevi.

The director on the occasion also thanked actor Venkatesh for lending his voice to the title teaser of the film. He wrote, "Grateful to Victory @venkymama garu for introducing #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru with his voice. Thank you always for being there for me sir. Lets rock soon."

Chiranjeevi, who was touched by the title teaser that was released on his birthday, thanked the team with a tweet of his own. He wrote, "Thank you, Team #Mega157 for giving me such a wonderful gift on my birthday. #ChiruAnil is “మన శంకరవరప్రసాద్ గారు” Many thanks to my dear @VenkyMama, see you soon. Let’s celebrate SANKRANTHI 2026 with #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru in cinemas!"

The title teaser shows a smartly dressed Chiranjeevi arriving in a vehicle and being duly followed by a group of commandoes bearing weapons. The background music has the word Boss being repeated several times, giving us the impression that he heads an entity that specialises in providing security.

The film, which was until now being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

The film has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a huge blockbuster with his festival entertainer 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', is directing this film.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana.

The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.

--IANS

mkr