Chiranjeevi shares health update with regards to his recent surgery

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has shared an update with regards to his health, saying that he is recuperating well after a minor shoulder keyhole surgery.

On Monday, the veteran actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself wearing an arm-sling.

He also penned a long note in the caption, “Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery”.

He further mentioned, “I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine. My heartfelt thanks to Dr. Nithin, one of the finest arthroscopy surgeons, for his care and expertise in making the procedure smooth and comfortable. Grateful for all your love, concern and blessings”.

Earlier, megastar Chiranjeevi announced the names of his newborn grandkids with a special social media post. He shared a picture of Ram Charan and Upasana from the naming ceremony.

The 'Godfather' actor further went on to explain the significance behind these names in the caption that read, "Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. “Shiva” is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness. “Ram” from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action.

Explaining the meaning of Anveera, he shared, "Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength”.

Chiranjeevi ended the post by urging everyone to shower their blessings on the newborns.

