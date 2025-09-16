Chiranjeevi says he feels humbled that Kirti Chakra winner Malla Ramgopal Naidu is his fan!

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi, who met Kirti Chakra Award winner Major Malla Ramgopal Naidu recently, has now penned a post on his X timeline, expressing his gratitude to the brave Major for his affection.

Posting pictures of meeting the brave Indian Army officer, Chiranjeevi on Tuesday wrote, "So delighted to meet Major Malla Ramgopal Naidu, who won the "𝓚𝓲𝓻𝓽𝓲 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓴𝓻𝓪" for his extraordinary gallantry (Aug ’23). His act of valor at such a young age is a beacon of inspiration for generations to come."

The top Telugu star further said, "What humbles me the most is knowing that this brave soldier, who stood tall for the country, also holds me close to his heart as a fan. My heartfelt gratitude for his affection and warm memories. May God bless him & his family abundantly."

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently working on director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited commercial entertainer, 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'. It may be recalled that the unit of the film had shot a song featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara only last week. The number, the sources said has a catchy tune that has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, known for delivering chartbusters.

Sources also informed that the music director had composed a diverse and energetic album for the film. The new song was choreographed by dance master Vijay Polanki.

The film has triggered great excitement among fans. It may be recalled that the makers released the film's title teaser for Chiranjeevi's birthday. The teaser showed a smartly dressed Chiranjeevi arriving in a vehicle and being duly followed by a group of commandoes bearing weapons. The background music had the word Boss being repeated several times, giving us the impression that he heads an entity that specialises in providing security.

The film, which was initially being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

The film has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a huge blockbuster with his festival entertainer 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', is directing this film.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana.

The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.

--IANS

mkr