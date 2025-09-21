Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, cinematographer PC Sreeram congratulate Mohanlal for Dadasaheb honour!

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) Three legends of the Indian film industry -- Megastar Chiranjeevi, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep and ace cinematographer P C Sreeram --were among the latest to congratulate Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Taking to his X timeline, Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi posted a picture of himself with Mohanlal and wrote, "My dear Lalettan @Mohanlal, heartfelt congratulations on being honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Your remarkable journey and iconic performances have enriched Indian cinema. Truly a well-deserved recognition."

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep also took to X to congratulate actor Mohanlal. He wrote, "Legends like @Mohanlal Sir turn every frame into magic. Heartfelt congratulations on the Dadasaheb Phalke Award -- a well-earned salute to decades of unmatched cinema. #Mohanlal #DadasahebPhalkeAward."

Ace cinematographer P C Sreeram, who also happens to be one of director Mani Ratnam's favourite cameramen, for his part, congratulted Mohanlal, saying, "In each of your films you mesmerised the world. Indian cinema is always proud of you. Heartiest congratulations to the one and only@Mohanlal. Congrats on winning the most prestigious #Dadasaheb Phalke award. May the force be with you always. #Mohanlal."

On Saturday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced that Mohanlal would be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for his praiseworthy contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to its X timeline, the ministry announced, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023."

Speaking about Mohanlal's glorious cinematic journey, it added, "Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history."

The post further revealed that the award will be presented to the Malayalam superstar on September 23 at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony.

Prior to this, the Government of India had honoured Mohanlal with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contributions to Indian cinema.

In 2009, Mohanlal became the first actor in the Indian film industry to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

