Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Vijay Sethupathi extend Eid greetings to masses

Chennai, March 21 (IANS) Several top stars from the south Indian film industries including actors Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Sivakarthikeyan, Junior NTR and Vijay Sethupathi have wished the masses peace, prosperity and happiness on the occasion of Eid on Saturday.

Read More

Actor Kamal Haasan, who penned his greeting in Tamil on his timeline on X, was among the first to greet those celebrating the festival. Kamal Haasan, while extending his warm Ramadan greetings to all Islamic brothers and sisters celebrating the festival of Eid, pointed out that the festival taught us that true service meant feeding the hungry and showing mercy that wiped away the tears of the humble and the simple.

Megastar Chiranjeevi too greeted the masses on the happy occasion of Eid. He took to his social media timelines to post his greetings. He wrote, "Eid Mubarak. May this beautiful occasion fill your life with happiness, peace, and togetherness. Wishing you and your loved ones endless joy and blessings."

Several top production houses from all four south Indian film industries too shared their greetings on the occasion.

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is at present in Singapore along with his family on a vacation, wished his fans and the masses a happy Eid. He wrote, "#EidMubarak, my dear brothers and sisters. Wishing you all peace, happiness and prosperity."

Vijay Sethupathi took to his social media timelines to greet the people. He wrote Eid Mubarak and shared a poster that said, "Wishing you all a beautiful Eid filled with peace, love and prosperity."

Actor Allu Arjun wrote, "Eid Mubarak. Wishing happiness, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones."

Telugu star Jr NTR, for his part, said, "#EidMubarak! Wishing you love, togetherness and beautiful moments with your loved ones."

Tamil actor Karthi was also among those who extended his Eid wishes. Taking to his X timeline, he wrote, "Eid Mubarak! Wishing you all happiness and peace!"

--IANS

mkr/