Check out new poster of 'Kubera' featuring Nagarjuna, Dhanush

The powerful visuals have left fans eagerly anticipating the film, especially with Dhanush's rugged look and Nagarjuna's intense appearance.
Sep 07, 2024, 02:30 pm
Mumbai: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of 'Kubera' unveiled a new poster of the film, which features Nagarjuna and Dhanush.
The Kubera team took to X to unveil the powerful first poster, leaving fans in awe.
In the poster, Dhanush captivates with a rugged new look--sporting a full beard, long hair, and a worn-out outfit that stirs curiosity about his character's journey. The backdrop adds a layer of tension and mystery. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Akkineni stuns with a fresh, intense appearance, his commanding expression deepening the intrigue surrounding the plot.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous Vinayaka Chavithi from the #SekharKammulasKubera team! Get ready to witness the ultimate powerhouse duo--@dhanushkraja sir's fierce energy and king @iamnagarjuna garu's commanding presence. @iamRashmika @sekharkammula @jimSarbh @Daliptahil @ThisIsDSP @AsianSuniel @SVCLLP @amigoscreation @AdityaMusic @KuberaTheMovie #Kubera"

Kubera is shaping up to be a socio-drama of epic proportions, filmed on a grand scale in both Tamil and Telugu. Adding to the film's allure, National Award-winning music director Devi Sri Prasad will compose the soundtrack, elevating this magnum opus further.
Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh will also be seen in the film.

