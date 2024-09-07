Ganesh Chaturthi: Arjun Bijlani brings home Bappa with dhol-nagadas

Television actor Arjun Bijlani, along with his family, actively participated in the lively Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai, selecting a Ganesh idol for their home.

Mumbai: The vibrant celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing, and television actor Arjun Bijlani has also joined the festivities with great enthusiasm.

On Friday evening, Bijlani, accompanied by his wife Neha and their son Ayaan, visited pandals in Mumbai to select the Ganesh idol for their home.

Dressed in a bright yellow kurta-pyjama, Bijlani was seen participating in the lively celebrations, complete with traditional dhols and nagadas.

Speaking to the media, he shared his excitement about the occasion, stating, "As every year, I am very excited; whenever Bappa arrives, a unique positive vibration fills the atmosphere. Now, we will take him home, and he will stay with us for three days, during which we will serve him with devotion.

Bijlani further expressed his deep reverence for Lord Ganesh, saying, "For me, Ganpati Bappa is everything; true peace, the home, and all that we have is due to his blessings."

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/tamil-nadu:-people-throng-markets-on-ganesh-chaturthi

He also mentioned that the festival would bring together friends and family at their home.

The festivities also saw other celebrities joining in. Comedian Bharti Singh and actress Ankita Lokhande were also spotted bringing Ganesh idols to their homes on Friday evening.

As the nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the country, writing on X, "Heartiest greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

The festival, which spans ten days beginning on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada, is celebrated with great fervour across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai.

Known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi,' Ganesh Chaturthi honours Lord Ganesha, revered as the 'God of New Beginnings,' 'Remover of Obstacles,' and a symbol of wisdom and intelligence.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her warm greetings to Indians both at home and abroad, highlighting the festival's role in fostering social harmony and brotherhood.

Also Watch: https://youtube.com/shorts/jwcMSiNZanc?si=MaPdUAIXKki1Dn8-

"On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," President Murmu said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar added his festive message, encouraging unity and resilience, and hoping that Lord Ganesha would bestow peace, prosperity, and happiness upon all.

As Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra come alive with celebrations, devotees are eagerly bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, observing fasts, preparing delectable offerings, and visiting various pandals.

The festival's excitement is further heightened with the unveiling of Lalbaugcha Raja, adding to the city's festive spirit.

—ANI