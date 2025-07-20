Censor Board clears release of animated drama 'Mahavtar Narsimha' with U/A certificate

Chennai, July 20 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Ashwin Kumar's eagerly awaited upcoming animated drama, 'Mahavtar Narsimha', for release with a U/A certificate.

Taking to its X timeline, Hombale Films, whic his presenting the film, wrote, "#MahavatarNarsimha censored with U/A. Experience the roar of divinity on July 25th in theatres near you. #Mahavatar #FaithWillRoar @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @ChaluveG @kleemproduction @shilpaadhawan @AshwinKleem @SamCSmusic @MahavatarTales @AAFilmsIndia @samaymahajan @thinkmusicindia."

The film, which has been directed by Ashwin Kumar, has been produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. The film, which is slated to hit screens on July 25, will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages.

For the unaware, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. First in line is 'Mahavatar Narsimha' which releases this year. 'Mahavatar Parshuram' will release in 2027, 'Mahavatar Raghunandan' in 2029, 'Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh' in 2031, 'Mahavatar Gokulananda' in 2033, 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 1' in 2035, and 'Mahavatar Kalki Part 2' in 2037.

A trailer released for Mahavtar Narsimha by the makers shows that the film will be a visual spectacle that will offer a glimpse into a significant story from Indian history. It revolves around Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu, blessed by Lord Brahma with immortality. The trailer showcases the roar of faith with the birth of Mahavatar Narsimha, an avatar of Lord Vishnu who descends to protect Prahlada.

Studded with epic visuals and a goosebumps-worthy background score, the trailer is truly impressive.

Soon after the makers released the trailer, producer Shilpaa Dhawan said, "It's time to roar! After five incredible years, we're finally ready to unleash the epic tale of Sri Narsimha and Sri Varaha upon the world! Every frame, every moment, every heartbeat has gone into bringing this divine story to life. Brace yourself for a visual masterpiece that will leave you speechless! The ROAR of Narsimha is coming... and it's going to change everything!"

