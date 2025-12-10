Censor Board clears Karthi-starrer ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’ for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Dec 10 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Nalan Kumarasamy’s eagerly awaited commercial entertainer 'Vaa Vaathiyaar’, featuring actors Karthi and Krithi Shetty in the lead, with a U/A certificate.

The film is scheduled to hit screens on December 12 this year.

Studio Green, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Certified "U"ltimate "A"ura. U/A 7+ Certified - @Karthi_Offl’s #VaaVaathiyaar is all set for December 12. A #NalanKumarasamy Entertainer. A @Music_Santhosh Musical. #VaaVaathiyaarOnDec12 #VaathiyaarVaraar."

Apart from Karthi and Krithi Shetty, the film will also feature a host of actors including Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, G M Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, P L Thenappan, Vidhya Borgia, Nivas Adthitan and Madhur Mittal.

Interestingly, Karthi plays a police officer in the film with Karunakaran being his subordinate. Krithi Shetty, who will be making her debut in Tamil cinema with this entertainer, plays a Gypsy spirit reader. Karthi, who comes as a cop, will also be seen as a die-hard fan of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran in the film.

A teaser that was released by the film’s makers showed Karthi in an avatar never seen before. In the teaser, Karthi is seen alighting from a police patrol vehicle to join a bunch of dancers enjoying themselves to a rhythmic beat on the street. The teaser gives away the fact that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer that will be high on humour, romance and action.

Cinematography for the film is by George C Williams while editing has been taken care of by Vetre Krishnan. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Anal Arasu and choreography is by Sandy and Sharief.

Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Vivek and Muthamil and costumes have been designed by Poornima Ramaswamy, Aegan Ekambaram and Pallavi Singh.

Interestingly, the film has three stunt co-directors in Rams Murugan, Navakanth Rajkumaar and Sundar Venkat.

--IANS

mkr/