Censor Board clears director Athiyan Athirai's 'Thandakaaranyam' for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Athiyan Athirai's eagerly awaited film 'Thandakaaranyam' for release with an U/A certificate.

Director Pa Ranjith's production house, Neelam productions, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline on Friday to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Amarangal seidha aneethigalai pesum Thandakaaranyam (Thandakaaranyam will speak about the injustices done by Amarans) #Thandakaaranyam certified U/A .Announcing release date soon."

The film, which has been produced by director Pa Ranjith's Neelam productions in association with Learn and Teach production, features actors Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan in the lead.

Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature actors Rithyvika, Vinsu Sam, Muthukumar, Aruldass and Saranya Ravichandran in important roles. Actor Shabeer Kallarakkal, who impressed with his performance as 'Dancing Rose' in the sports drama Sarpetta Parambarai, will be seen playing a pivotal role in this film, which will also feature comedian Bala Saravanan in a prominent role.

On the technical front, the film will have music by Justin Prabhakaran and cinematography by Pratheep Kaliraja. Editing for the film will be by Selva while art direction has been handled by Tha Ramalingam.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that shooting for the film took place completely in forests, villages situated in mountains and on hilly terrain.

Needless to say, the film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as director Athiyan Athirai's previous film, 'Irandam Ulaga Porin Kadaisi Gundu' (The Last Bomb of the Second World War) was a critical and commercial success.

'Irandam Ulaga Porin Kadaisi Gundu', which showcased how the working class in the informal sector was exploited by their owners, also highlighted beautifully the problems pertaining to caste and also touched upon the issue of honour killing. Interestingly, Attakathi Dinesh played the lead in that film too.

