Censor Board clears Arjun, Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer 'Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga' for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Dinesh Letchumanan's much-awaited investigative thriller ‘Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga’, featuring actors Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Director Dinesh Letchumanan took to his X timeline to share a poster that made the announcement.

It may be recalled that the unit has announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on November 21 this year.

It may be recalled that a teaser released by the film unit some time ago had triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs.

The crime investigative thriller's teaser promised a number of tense sequences and effectively kindled anticipation for the film.

At the heart of this crime thriller lies a profound moral axiom -- that law may be surpassed by justice and justice by righteousness but in the end, it is always righteousness that emerges triumphant.

The teaser begins with Arjun realising that a fictional story that has been penned by a famous writer called Jawa appears non-fictional. Soon, we see Arjun investigating a series of developments that are bound to keep audiences on the edge-of-their-seats. The teaser gives away the fact that Arjun will be playing a police officer. Although it is unclear as to what role Aishwarya Rajesh plays in the film, we get to understand that her character is pivotal to the plot. Woven with scenes of inquiry, suspense, and sudden intensity, the teaser gives one the impression that the film will be a racy thriller.

The film, featuring Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, also stars Bigg Boss fame Abhirami, Ramkumar, G. K. Reddy, P.L. Thenappan, Logu, writer-actor Vela Ramamoorthy, Thangadurai, Prankster Rahul and O. A. K. Sundar among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Saravanan Abhimanyu and music is by Aasivagan. Lawrence Kishore has overseen editing for this investigative thriller which had Arun Shankar heading the art department.

The film is to have a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

