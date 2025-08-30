Censor Board clears Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu-starrer Ghaati for release with a U/A Certificate

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared director Krish Jagarlamudi's eagerly-awaited action thriller 'Ghaati', featuring actors Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Taking to its X timeline, UV Creations, the firm that is producing the film, wrote, "Sheelavathi will have a legendary reign over the box office. It is U/A for #Ghaati. Get ready for a riveting tale on the big screens. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th SEPTEMBER 2025. Starring ‘The Queen’ @MsAnushkaShetty & @iamVikramPrabhu. Directed by the phenomenal @DirKrish. Proudly produced by @UV_Creations and @FirstFrame_Ent. Music by @NagavelliV. Music on @adityamusic"

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs and a trailer released by the unit recently has only added to the excitement.

The trailer of the film that was released recently shows Vikram Prabhu and Anushka Shetty to be a couple in love, residing in the ghats.The poor local populace, commonly referred to as ghaatis, are used by smugglers to smuggle ganja from the treacherous terrain to places across the border. It is evident that the smugglers look down on the ghaatis and address them in a condescending tone. The ghaatis are told to confine themselves to bearing the goods across the borders as doing business wouldn't suit them. The trailer gives the impression that while Vikram Prabhu works in a dispensary or a hospital of some sort, Anushka initially works as a bus conductor. However, the two seem to get married in the film and then look to deliver justice to the poor ghattis who are handed a raw deal by the smugglers.

The film was supposed to hit screens on July 11 this year. However, now, it is scheduled to hit screens on September 5.

Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, ‘Ghaati’ is the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and director Krish, following the success of their blockbuster film ‘Vedam’.

Interestingly, the film will be Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations.

The makers have already disclosed that Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu plays the character of Desi Raju in the film.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Vikram Prabhu had disclosed that he had lost eight kilos for his role in the film.

The tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend" speaks of the film’s unique narrative, one that explores the fine lines between good and evil, survival and morality.

‘Ghaati’ promises to be an intense journey into the darker realms of human nature, where characters must confront their pasts, make impossible choices, and ultimately seek redemption.

Sources claim cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani has brought to life the world of ‘Ghaati’ with his striking visuals, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar’s music amplifies its intense mood.

Art direction for the film is by National Award winner Thota Tharani and editing is by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy. Sai Madhav Burra has penned sharp dialogues for the film which promises to engage audiences with its powerful storytelling.

IANS

mkr/