Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about the similarities with husband Michael Douglas

Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones feels that she and her husband, Michael Douglas are quite similar as people.

Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones feels that she and her husband, Michael Douglas are quite similar as people.

The Hollywood couple is set to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary later this year and Catherine believes that their like-minded attitudes have enabled their marriage to stay strong, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 55-year-old actress told The Sunday Times, "Two celebrities together make ten. It's just the way it is. There's two versions of the story and there's two make-believes. We don't listen to the crap that is written about us, that's the main thing. And we respect our space, we're independent spirits. We are very similar; we were born on the same day, 25 years apart. We're not afraid to be verbal, to express ourselves. I wear everything on my sleeve and so does he, which is good”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Douglas, 80, revealed earlier this year that he didn't plan to act again as prefers to "watch my wife work" but Catherine wouldn't be surprised if her husband, the son of late Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, returns to the big screen.

The actress, who has son Dylan, 25, and daughter Carys, 22, with the actor said, "Michael has definitely earned the chance to slow down. But I never say never. He's his father's son and loves to work - let's just say, 'retirement' is a flexible concept”.

Catherine found fame in the British TV series ‘The Darling Buds of May’ but explained that she was frustrated by the "great beauty" roles she was subsequently offered.

The Oscar-winning actress said, "I don't consider myself a great beauty. I always thought of myself as attractive and interesting, but never a great beauty”.

She plays Morticia Addams in the Netflix series’ Wednesday’ and confessed that she didn't know who co-star Jenna Ortega, 22, was initially, but soon realised that she is a "phenomenon".

She said, "When we first met I didn't know who she was. It took me one moment on set to work out who she was going to be. It was very clear that she was a phenomenon. I mean, forget the show, just her as a young woman, as an actress, the way she is. She has a smart head on her shoulders”.

Catherine added that she is at a stage of her life where "everything is a bonus".

--IANS

aa/