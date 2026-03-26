'Carmeni Selvam' is a film on the problems people get into because of a lack of financial awareness: Ram Chakri

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) Ram Chakri, who has directed the financial drama 'Carmeni Selvam featuring actors Samuthirakani and Gautham Menon in the lead, has now disclosed that his film will be about the problems people get into because of a lack of financial awareness.

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Participating in a pre-release event organised by the makers of the film, ahead of its release on April 5, the director said, "People who find themselves in a situation where they are forced to take up something else other than what they want to do in life because of an impending debt which they must pay off must realise that they have actually pledged their dreams in reality. "

He went on to say, "Be it those watching this film or be it those who are connected with this film even in some remote way -- my prayer to God is that everyone who finds themselves in this constrained situation must come out of it and get a permanent and fulfilling life."

The director on the occasion also clarified that he had changed his name from Karthik Ravi to Ram Chakri and explained the reason for doing so.

He said, "I was known by the name Karthik Ravi when I directed my first film 'Kurai Ondum Illai'. However, as there are too many people named Karthik in the industry, I have changed my name to Ram Chakri."

Produced by Pathway Productions, the film, apart from Samuthirakani and Gautham Vasudev Menon, will also feature actresses Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and Abhinaya in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Yuvaraj Dakshan while music for the film is by Music Cloud Technologies. Music for the film is by Music as a service – Musicloud Studio & Technology.

The film had triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs after the makers released a teaser last year.

The teaser began with a voiceover from Samuthirakani: “There are many means to make money.”

From there, different voices chimed in with conflicting pieces of advice on overspending, bold loans, cryptocurrency bets, and even dubious shortcuts—offering a witty reflection of how money and success were viewed in modern society.

The teaser gave the impression that the film would have a light-hearted tone. One also got the impression that the film would have a sprinkling of irony and humour, making its social observations both sharp and entertaining.

It suggested that the story could revolve around the financial needs and decisions that shaped people’s lives, a theme that resonates strongly in today’s credit-based economy and EMI driven lifestyle.

Visually, the teaser showed Samuthirakani as a family man with Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli as his wife and a young son. In contrast, glimpses of him abroad, seemingly alone, raise questions about his journey.

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s presence in an undisclosed role further added to the intrigue, leaving audiences speculating about his importance in the story.

The teaser concluded with Samuthirakani’s memorable line: “If you want to be rich, learn to spend like a rich man. If you don’t have the money, borrow and spend.”

--IANS

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