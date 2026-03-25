Boman Irani wears diplomatic hat, says he, Smriti, Aruna Irani are ready for peace talks with Trump

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actor-director Boman Irani has put on a diplomatic hat to resolve the ongoing war in west Asia. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself talking to the camera. Citing his Irani roots, the actor expressed his willingness to talk to the US President Donald Trump with regards to solving the conflict.

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In the video, he said in jest, “So, as you may know, it's going viral that Mr. Donald Trump wants to speak to the Iranis, and three people have been beckoned to speak, Smriti Irani, Aruna Irani, and me”.

He further mentioned, “So, I am ready. I am ready. We can do anything for peace. My only problem is that I won't go to Washington. Let their delegation come here to the Dadar Parsi Colony. We will treat them with whatever they like, we’ll feed them dhansak and custard. We will bring a gas cylinder. I think it will make life very, very smooth for all of us”.

Meanwhile, the war in west Asia is about to enter its 26th day with both the USA and Israel jointly attacking Iran. Iran, on its part, has been attacking the US military bases of the allies in the middle-east with catastrophic bombings on Tel Aviv.

Earlier, Trump spoke about the 5 days of ceasefire to the war saying he negotiated peace with the leaders of Iran. Soon after Trump’s statement, Iran said that Trump is bluffing, and is cooking up a one-sided peace deal to manipulate financial markets linked to oil. Following this, the talks between Iran and the USA are reportedly underway while bombings continues over critical infrastructure of Iran and Israel.

--IANS

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