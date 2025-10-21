Boman Irani says Asrani lived for action, joy, and camera till very end

Mumbai: Actor Boman Irani has expressed a heartfelt tribute to late star Asrani and recalled a memory of working with the legendary actor-comedian for the first time and stated that he lived for the word “action”, joy, and camera till very end.

Boman took to Instagram, where he shared an old image of Asrani, who passed away aged 84 due to a chest infection, at 3 PM on October 20.

For the caption, Boman wrote: “Around ten days ago, I had the privilege of working with Asrani ji for the first time. For the shot, I was meant to be injured and on the floor. He, the doctor, had to rush in and help me. While he needed a little help in the dark walking around the crowded set, the magical word “action” had another meaning for him.”

He recalled: “Like a live wire, he rushed into the room and instinctively landed on the floor on hands and knees, attending with urgency to the sprawled me.”

“On “cut,” he needed a little help off the floor. But his commitment to the whirring camera will remain with me forever. There was a current of energy that kept him happy and alive, joyful and excited, no matter his age and condition.”

Boman said that till the very end, “there was nothing else in the world that he was meant to do.”

“He will be in his onward place doing nothing else but responding to “Action” and doing what made him and others happy.”

Asrani’s last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium on Monday. The official Instagram account handler of the actor shared the post with regards to the actor's demise.

They wrote, "The news of the passing of the king of comedy, the great actor Asrani ji, who ruled over millions of hearts, has plunged us all into deep sorrow. He gave Indian cinema a new identity with his unique acting, simplicity, and humor."

"The life he breathed into every character will forever live on in our memories. His passing is not just a loss for the film industry, but for everyone who ever smiled at his acting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti".

--IANS