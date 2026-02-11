Boman Irani bids emotional farewell to his furry friend

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani has bid adieu to his furry friend. The actor recently took to social media to share a heartfelt note as he said goodbye to his beloved pet, Lisa.

He also penned a note in the caption, as he remembered her not just as a pet, but as family, a royal, noble and gentle soul.

He wrote, “You were the most demanding, attention-seeking, pampered, prioritised, and mentioned-per-day dog that ever will be. Why would that be? Simply because you were the most royal, noble, and gentle soul that ever lived. I have seen non-dog lovers melt before you. Dog haters become dog lovers. Then there are dog lovers who gave you the endorsement of the ‘greatest’”.

He recalled how her presence could instantly change the mood of a room. Anger faded, sadness lifted, and even arguments would fall silent with one dignified bark as if she simply wanted peace.

He further mentioned, “I have seen anger fade to love in the room when you magically demanded it. I have seen sadness evaporate the minute you entered the room and snapped your pawed finger. I have seen arguments silenced by one noble bark (bow), simply because you hated to see people argue. Your energy repelled all that was evil and attracted all that was good. Simple. We will miss you, my darling Lisa”.

Earlier, the actor celebrated 1 year of his directorial debut, ‘The Mehta Boys’. Reflecting on the milestone, the actor shared that for him, the biggest thing is that the drama didn’t stop with its release.

"Films often have a brief moment, but this one seems to have stayed with people in a quieter, lasting way”, he shared.

During the last year, discussions around the film have continued both online and offline, with viewers often pointing out how the story mirrored their own family dynamics. The actor also used social media to thank the audience for showering the project with so much love and appreciation.

