Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ Surpasses Rs 200 Crore at Box Office

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal's latest historical drama, 'Chhaava', surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office as per trade analyst estimates.

The film, which was released on February 14, continues its phenomenal run, captivating audiences across the country.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Chhaava' crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone on Thursday.

He highlighted the film's impressive trajectory, noting that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday a day ago had provided a significant boost to collections.

Taking to Instagram, Adarsh shared, "200 NOT OUT: 'CHHAAVA' IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA... Chhaava makes a grand entry into the Rs200 cr Club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6]."

The film collected over Rs 30 crore on Wednesday alone, nearly matching its Valentine's Day opening numbers.

Maharashtra has emerged as the strongest market for Chhaava, with Rajasthan and West Bengal also recording increased footfalls mid-week.

On Wednesday, the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that 'Chhaava' is tax-free in the state.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also attended the special screening of 'Chhaava' on Wednesday, marking the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Speaking to the media at the event, the Deputy CM praised the film and its team for bringing the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the audience.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj... I want to thank the film's team and Vicky Kaushal for bringing the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to everyone," Shinde said.

When asked about the demand to make Chhaava tax-free, Shinde responded, "The government will take the necessary steps."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ANI, Vicky Kaushal described portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as the "toughest role" of his career. The actor underwent rigorous physical and mental preparation to authentically depict the Maratha ruler.

"Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one and a half to two years," Kaushal revealed.

He further expressed his gratitude for the experience, stating, "I'm just happy that I get to say that this is the toughest role I've played to date. I hope I can continue to grow, not just as an actor but as a human being, with every role I take on."

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava also features Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. (ANI)