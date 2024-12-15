Varun Dhawan Meets Amit Shah, Calls it an "Absolute Pleasure" Amid 'Baby John' Promotions

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Baby John', had a special meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the national capital.

Varun on Sunday took to his Instagram account to share a picture from the meeting while describing the interaction as an "absolute pleasure."

Sharing his excitement, Varun wrote in the caption, "Inke Saamne Toh Hum Sab 'Baby' Hai. It was an absolute pleasure to meet the Honorable Home Minister amitshah ji in Delhi."

Meanwhile 'Baby John', is an adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film 'Their', which starred Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Earlier this month, the trailer of the film was unveiled in a grand event. Packed with mass action, the trailer showcased Dhawan's versatility, portraying a police officer, a father, and a romantic lead. Jackie Shroff appeared menacing as the antagonist, while Wamiqa Gabbi also plays a significant role.

The trailer concluded with a surprise cameo by Salman Khan. Although his face was covered with a black cloth, a glimpse of his eyes left a lasting impression. Salman ended the trailer by wishing everyone, "Merry Christmas" in advance.

Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee, the film is slated for release on December 25. (ANI)