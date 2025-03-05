Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates Birthday with Cake, Momo Fun, and Hilarious Moments

Mumbai: Actor Shraddha Kapoor celebrated another year of life with her true love, 'Food' and treated her fans with a glimpse of it.

On Wednesday, the 'Stree' of Bollywood posted pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Agar cakes ab tak khatam nahi hue, toh birthday bhi nahi hua ab???"

In one of the pictures, Shraddha can be seen smiling for the camera as she gets ready to cut a chocolate cake.

In another picture, she was seen enjoying the cake along with some coffee. She also shared a picture of another cake, which had pineapple garnishing on it.

Shraddha often shares adorable pictures, and as usual, she dropped some goofy pictures in which she was seen balancing a leaf bowl with momos on her head.

She was also seen enjoying tea and bhajiya from a roadside stall.

At the end, she shared a video of a boat with "B For... Baapu" written on it.

As soon as she dropped pictures on her Instagram handle, netizens chimmed in the comment section with hilarious comments.

A user wrote, "Ohhh bembaaa, slide #10...jab tak cake rahega, tab tak birthdayyyy chalega." Another fan commented, "Ek piece bhi nahi share kiye."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in 'Stree 2' opposite RajKummar Rao.

Recently, the makers of the Stree franchise announced the release date for the third instalment of this horror-comedy film.

Amar Kaushik directed the film, which is slated for a 2027 release. According to Maddock Films' announcement, 'Stree 3' will hit the big screens on August 13, 2027.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Maddock Films wrote, "Dinesh Vijan presents the genre-defining lineup of #MaddockHorrorComedyUniverse--8 theatrical films that will take you on a wild ride of laughter, spooks, thrills, and screams!"

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer Stree 2, which faced a box-office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and John Abraham's 'Vedaa' on August 15, 2024, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar also made special cameos in the film. (ANI)