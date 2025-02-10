Shahid Kapoor Celebrates 1 Year of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' with Unseen BTS Moments

Mumbai: As the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' starring actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon marked a year of its release the lead actor shared a series of unseen behind-the-scenes footage during making of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Shahid shared a series of photos and videos which featured his candid moments with veteran actor Dharmendra who also played a prominent role in the film.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' was written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

In one of the photos, the 'Kabir Singh' actor was seen hugging Dharmendra during the shoot of a scene. In another video, the behind-the-scenes footage of the title song 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' featured the fun moments between Kriti and Shahid.

In one of the monochrome photos, the lead actors--Shahid and Kriti were seen posing for the camera which also signified their cute chemistry on the sets as seen in the film.

"TB to MAUJ ke din. #1YearAnniversary" wrote Shahid while posting photos and videos on Instagram.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti). It opened to mixed reviews.

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the movie also starred veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. The film revolves around Aryan Agnihotri, a handsome, smart robotics engineer from Delhi, now based in Mumbai.

Following the footsteps of his workaholic aunt, played by Dimple Kapadia, Aryan ventures to Los Angeles, where he meets Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon.

Unknown to Aryan, Sifra is a robot that behaves just like a human. As their love story unfolds, it comes with numerous twists and turns, challenging the very essence of human-robot relationships.

Meanwhile, Shahid was recently seen in the film 'Deva'. He played the role of a police officer. (ANI)