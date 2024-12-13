Shabana Azmi Champions Parallel Cinema, Highlights Challenges for All We Imagine as Light

New Delhi: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi shared her thoughts on the challenges of parallel cinema in India and also spoke about her 50-year journey in the film industry at the ADC (Art Design Culture Collective) event on Thursday. The event was hosted by KHUSHII, an NGO founded by cricket legend Kapil Dev.

Azmi praised filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light', which has received two Golden Globe nominations and a Critics Choice Awards nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Despite its global success, the film is struggling to find an audience in Indian theatres due to competition from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

Azmi spoke about the need for a proper theatrical release system for such films and suggested that smaller theatres should provide space for them without imposing high rental fees.

"Oh, but you cannot stop making mainstream films because you want to create audiences for different kinds of cinema. But the fact that it has been applauded all over the world shows that there is a place that is available. We have to cultivate the possibility of that film reaching the right audiences," Azmi told ANI.

"What is really needed is a system of theatrical release and distribution that will ensure that these films actually get seen in smaller theatres where they don't have to pay the huge rentals of mainstream films. There is a whole ecosystem that needs to be followed up to make something extraordinary possible," she added.

Azmi urged audiences to support unique storytelling in theatres instead of waiting for films to arrive on OTT platforms. "At the moment, there is this feeling that the film will come to OTT anyway, so even if we miss it in theatres, it doesn't matter. That somehow has to change. People need to go back to cinemas, not just for big spectacles but to appreciate films that tell stories in unique ways," she said.

Reflecting on her five-decade-long career, Azmi said she feels fortunate to still be working. "When I started 50 years ago, I had no idea I would still be working 50 years later. I am extremely grateful and feel very fortunate. I have worked very hard and continue to do so because, for an artist, becoming complacent is similar to dying. You have to keep upping your game," she said.

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' has earned critical acclaim worldwide and was also honored at the Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, the ADC event also welcomed personalities like Javed Akhtar, Kapil Dev, and Sussanne Khan. The boutique art event showcases India's artistic talent and supports philanthropic causes by donating part of its proceeds to KHUSHII, which focuses on education and empowerment for underprivileged communities. (ANI)