Sara Ali Khan Wishes Brother Ibrahim Luck Ahead of Bollywood Debut in Nadaaniyan

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan can't keep calm as her younger brother Ibrahim is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Nadaaniyan'.

On Saturday, Sara took to Instagram and extended her best wishes to Ibrahim in her shayari style.

"Time to shine oh my darling brother of mine," she wrote, attaching the poster of Ibrahim's film.

In his first film, Ibrahim will share screen space with Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, and Jugal Hansraj among others.

As per the makers, 'Nadaaniyan' is a "young adult romantic drama that captures the magic, madness and innocence of first love. At its heart are Piya (Khushi), a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun (Ibrahim), a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love."

With Sara already an established name in the industry, all eyes are now on her younger brother Ibrahim.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Sara opened up about how talented Ibrahim is as he wished him good luck and success in the industry.

Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."

Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim's 'aapa' said, "I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child."

Ibrahim's debut film will be released on Netflix. The release date has not been disclosed yet. (ANI)