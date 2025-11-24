Sanjay Dutt reflects on Dharmendra’s legacy as he celebrates the legendary icon’s indelible impact

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt fondly reflected on the legacy of legendary actor Dharmendra, celebrating the indelible mark he left on Indian cinema.

Sharing memories of his warmth, generosity, and remarkable journey, Dutt highlighted the enduring influence of the veteran superstar on the film industry. Taking to his X handle, the ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ actor shared a few throwback images of the veteran star and paid his tribute. Sanjay wrote, “Some people don’t just work in your life… they live in your heart. Dharam ji was one of them. It’s a void that can’t be described. My thoughts are with Sunny, Bobby, and the entire family…”

Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt also honored Dharmendra with a heartfelt message. She shared a rare image of Dharmendra lovingly hugging her late father, Sunil Dutt. For the caption, she wrote, “The He-Man of Indian cinema is no more.. Dharmendra ji’s departure leaves a void that Indian cinema can never fill. His legacy will continue to inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to the family in this moment of immense loss. Om Shant.”

The entire Bollywood industry mourned the loss of legendary actor Dharmendra. Filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, comedians Kapil Sharma, and actors Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Farhan Akhtar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and many others have taken to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes to the superstar.

Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday morning at the age of 89, would have celebrated his 90th birthday on December 8.

Earlier, on November 12, he was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and was reported to be in stable condition, recovering well at home. At the time, Dr. Rajiv Sharma confirmed to IANS that the veteran actor had returned home “fully satisfied” after completing the necessary treatment.

The actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 under strict medical supervision. Sources revealed on November 10 that Dharmendra’s condition had become critical, and he was placed on life support.

--IANS