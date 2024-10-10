Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra, celebs express grief over demise of industrialist Ratan Tata

New Delhi: Veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata has left a void in the nation as passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 86. There was an outpouring of grief from all sections of society, including celebrities from Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma to Ranveer Singh.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86.

Salman Khan mourned the demise of Ratan Tata.

Taking to his X handle on Thursday morning, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata."

Ajay Devgn posted, "The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir."

Anushka Sharma shared on her Instagram story, "Deeply saddened by the news of Shri Ratan Tataji. He upheld the values of integrity, grace and dignity through everything he did and was truly an icon and Taj of India. RIP sir, you have touched so many lives."

Remembering Ratan Tata, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions. Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed, Sir."

Sharing the smiling portrait of veteran Industrialist, Sanjay Dutt expressed deep sorrow over the demise. He posted, "India has lost a true visionary today. He was a beacon of integrity and compassion whose contributions went beyond business, impacting countless lives. May his soul find peace."

Randeep Hooda described Tata as "India's most valuable man".

He posted on his X handle, "India's most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values.. largest being Integrity !! Never a show off but always the star The life #RatanTata ji led will always be an inspiration."

Varun Dhawan dropped a throwback picture of Ratan Tata on his Instagram handle and wrote, "RIP sir RATAN TATA."

Boman Irani also paid tribute. He wrote, "Contributions to our nation, ranging from industry, philanthropy, elegance, humanity and his angel like devotion to animals; Ratan Tata will remain, even in the afterlife as one of the finest citizens of modern India. Rest in eternal peace Ratansha."

Riteish Deshmukh posted on his X handle, "Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTata ji is no more. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Glory Sir."

Ranveer Singh posted a monochrome photo of the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons along with an infinity emoji in his post on Instagram.

In his tribute to the icon, R Madhavan wrote on his Instagram handle, "A Doyan departs.. a visionary, a gentleman of the highest order, an inspiration for generations, leaves behind a void that can never be filled. The loss is personal for everyone from Jamshedpur as this legend engineers, the heavens to make it a better place. Rest in peace Sir."

Sushmita Sen and Karan Johar also paid their last respect to the visionary.

Dharmendra also expressed his admiration for Ratan Tata.

In a post on Instagram, Dharmendra said, "Ratan tata Saheb, hasrat hi rah gaie aap se milne ki. A Humble King, who looked after his workers like his own children. Sir, you will always be remembered with great love and respect."

Rohit Shetty also shared his feelings and called Ratna Tata, a 'real hero'.

Ricky Kej also penned a note on his Instagram handle, which read, "I was blessed to have met him during this lifetime.. today marks the end of an era. One of the greatest humans ever. A gift to our nation and to humanity. His vision, generosity and ideals will long outlive him. @ratantata #RIP."

Former actress Simi Garewal penned an emotional tribute.

Simi took to X handle to express her grief, sharing a nostalgic image of herself with Tata from her iconic talk show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal'.

Along with the post, she wrote, "They say you have gone .. It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend.. #RatanTata."

Music maestro AR Rahman offered condolences on the demise of the industrialist.

He posted on his X that "some icons are living textbooks, teaching us about leadership, success, and legacy. Extraordinary yet human and approachable, they inspire and guide us. India has lost a true son and champion. Rest in peace, Ratan ji."

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Never could meet him... but adored, admired and respected everything he said and did for the society. Lost a legend. May his soul rest in peace."

Other celebs also extended their emotional tribute to Ratan Tata.

Ratan N Tata was among India's most respected and loved industrialists, who took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

—ANI