PM Modi speaks to Noel Tata, condoles demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Noel Tata and expressed condolences on the passing away of his sibling, veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the last rituals of the veteran industrialist on behalf of the Government of India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at NCPA from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for public to pay their respects, he said.

Preparations are underway at NCPA, Nariman Point where the mortal remains will be kept for public to pay their last respects before the last rites.

Earlier, in a series of posts on X, PM Modi said he was "extremely pained" at the demise of Tata who passed away on Wednesday evening and highlighted Tata's leadership and contributions to society.

Also Read: Ratan Tata passes away at 86, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and philanthropy

"Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," he said.

"Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in the post.

Remembering Ratan Tata for championing issues like education and animal welfare, PM Modi said, "One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few."

"My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," he said.

The businessman-philanthropist and Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday night.

Among India's most respected and loved industrialists, who took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

—ANI