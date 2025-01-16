Saif Ali Khan Injured in Robbery Attempt: 2.5-Inch Knife Removed from Spine, Surgery Successful

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid', said a doctor of the Lilavati Hospital.

Explaining the actor's current health condition, Dr Nitin Dange of the hospital said that the actor is completely stable and out of danger now.

Actor Saif Ali Khan had sustained at least 6 injuries after an intruder attacked him at his residence in the early hours of Thursday.

The doctors also performed plastic surgeries on Saif's hand and neck, where he was stabbed, added Dr Dange.

The Bollywood actor was admitted to the hospital at around 2 am on Thursday, the doctor said.

" Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now," Dr Dange told reporters.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital said that Saif Ali Khan has been shifted to an ICU ward and will be kept under observation for one day, adding that he will recover 100 per cent as per their initial understanding.

Dr Uttamani said that Saif had sustained two deep wounds, two intermediate and two abrasions.

"Saif Ali Khan's operation has been successful. His neurosurgery and plastic surgery are completed. He has been shifted to the ICU from the Operation Theatre for one-day observation. After that, we will decide tomorrow. Right now, he is looking absolutely fine. He is on a recovery path. The recovery should be 100 per cent as per our initial understanding. There are two deep wounds, two intermediate and two abrasions. We have removed a 2.5-inch long knife piece from his spine," he said.

Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, who is part of the team investigating an attack on Actor Saif Ali Khan said that the incident was a "robbery attempt" and the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house.

Gedam said, "Last night, "The accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We working to arrest the accused. 10 Detection teams are working on the case. An offence has been registered in Bandra Police Station."

The shocking incident unfolded at Saif Ali Khan's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra after an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid. When Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the confrontation turned physical. The actor sustained injuries during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. (ANI)