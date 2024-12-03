Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in epic film The Pride Of Bharat

Mumbai (Maharashtra): National award-winning actor, Rishab Shetty, is all set to star in one of the most ambitious historical dramas in recent years, titled 'The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.'

The film, a grand retelling of the life of one of India's greatest warrior kings, will showcase the legendary rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure who reshaped Indian history and fought to protect his kingdom from Mughal invaders.

The movie promises to be a visual spectacle, featuring groundbreaking action sequences, stunning VFX, and a powerful musical score.

The production team, which includes global technicians and experts, is set to bring to life the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj on the silver screen.

Speaking about his involvement in the film, the 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty shared his excitement in a statement, "Playing The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an honour beyond words. He is a national hero whose impact transcends history, and I feel immense pride in bringing his story to the screen."

'The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' by filmmaker Sandeep Singh will have a worldwide release on January 21, 2027.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty will also be seen in Hombale Films' 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.

The makers in November 2023 unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film. The clip concluded with seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which 'Kantara Chapter 1' will be released.

In the posters, Rishab looked away from the camera, striking a pose in a dhoti and holding a trishul and axe in his hands.

Kantara, which Rishab both directed and acted in, saw him in a dual role as Shiva and his father, a Daiva Kola performer.

The film tells the coming-of-age story of a man who is possessed by Guliga Deva and Panjuluri Deva to rid the village of evil.

The film ends with Shiva disappearing into the forest to meet his father's spirit, who had also disappeared similarly.

Reportedly, a massive set has been built with the help of 600 carpenters from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and stunt masters for one of the schedules of 'Kantara Chapter 1'.

The film is thought to have taken place between 300 and 401 AD, during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in Karnataka's modern-day Uttar Kannada area.

The mythological thriller will be released on October 2, 2025.

Rishabh will also be seen in Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man sequel titled 'Jai Hanuman'. The release date is yet to be disclosed. (ANI)