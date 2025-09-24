Raza Murad reflects on his father’s legacy in cinema on his 114th birth anniversary

Mumbai: Veteran actor Raza Murad paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Murad, on the occasion of his 114th birth anniversary.

Remembering the legendary character actor, who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema from the 1940s to the late 1980s, Raza reflected on his father’s remarkable journey, values, and lasting influence on his own life and career. Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ actor posted a collage of his photo with his late father and penned a heartfelt note.

Raza Murad wrote, “Today is the 114th birthday anniversary of my late father, Mr murad.(24.09.1911] he was a renowned character actor from early forties till late ninetees.i had followed his footsteps, as he was instrumental in getting me admitted in FTII, Pune in 1969.he thought me discipline, punctuality and professionalism.”

“His innings as an actor was remarkable. he was very fluent in urdu and Persian .a very generous person, who would always financially help his friends in need, but would never ask for his money to be returned..he breathed his last on 24.04.1987.god bless his noble departed soul. Aameen.” (sic)

Raza Murad’s father Hamid Ali Murad was a celebrated Indian character actor who featured in over 200 Hindi films between the 1940s and the late 1980s. Throughout his career, he was widely recognized for portraying diverse roles such as a father, police officer, judge, and emperor.

Murad began his career with Mehboob Khan’s “Najma” and soon became a regular presence in the director’s films, including “Anmol Ghadi,” “Andaz,” “Aan” and “Amar.” Over the years, Hamid Ali Murad delivered memorable performances in classics such as “Do Bigha Zamin,” where he played a ruthless landowner, Devdas as the protagonist’s father, “Mughal-e-Azam” as Raja Maan Singh, and even featured in the Hollywood film “Tarzan Goes to India” as a maharajah.

--IANS