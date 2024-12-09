Ranbir Kapoor Reflects on 17 Years in Bollywood, Credits 'Saawariya' for His Humble Beginnings

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia]: Actor Ranbir Kapoor reflecting on his 17-year film career has credited his debut film 'Saawariya' for making him 'humble'. The early blow to his film career prepared him to face the highs and lows of the film industry as an actor.

In an interview with Deadline, Ranbir said that he has done around 21 or 22 films in his career till now and each has brought some change in him. He credited 'Saawariya' for having the greatest impact on his life.

Recalling his experience of his debut film, the 'Animal' actor said, "I've done around 21 or 22 films in my 17-year career and every film has brought about some change."

He further said "I always believe that failure has always changed me more than a successful film, so I would like to say my first film, Saawariya, which was a big disaster at the box office [had the biggest impact]. It was directed by one of the masters of Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It didn't work at the box office. It was a very ridiculed film. But it kind of prepared me very early on about what this industry is like, what it's like to be an actor - the highs and lows. I think it humbled me." reported Deadline.





Saawariya' marked the debut of Sonam Kapoor alongside Ranbir. It was released in 2007.

The movie revolves around the love story of Ranbir Raj (Ranbir Kapoor) and Sakina (Sonam Kapoor). Raj, a wandering singer falls in love with Sakina, a beautiful young Muslim girl who rejects his proposal. When he tries to confess his feelings, Sakina tells him that she loves Imaan (Salman Khan), who has promised to return to her.

Apart from Ranbir, Sonam, and Salman, the movie also stars Rani Mukerji as Gulabji. 'Saawariya' also marked the last film appearance of Padma Vibhushan awardee actor Zohra Sehgal before her death on July 10, 2014. (ANI)