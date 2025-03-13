Ranbir Kapoor confirms 'Brahmastra 2' is in the works

Mumbai: As Bollywood star Alia Bhatt gears up to celebrate her 32nd birthday on March 15, she marked the occasion with a special pre-birthday celebration.

The event, held ahead of the big day, was made even more memorable by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who joined her in the celebrations.

Dressed in an elegant pastel kurta, Alia cut a beautifully decorated birthday cake as Ranbir playfully smeared some on her nose before giving her a sweet kiss.

The couple then posed for pictures with the paparazzi, creating a heartwarming moment for their fans.

However, beyond the celebrations, Ranbir Kapoor took the opportunity to share significant updates on his upcoming films, including Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War'.

Talking about the much-anticipated second instalment of the 'Brahmastra' trilogy, Ranbir confirmed that the film is very much in the pipeline.

"Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time--Brahmastra, the entire story of Brahmastra. As you guys know, he's currently working on War 2, and once the film releases, he's going to start pre-production of Brahmastra 2. It's definitely happening. We haven't really announced much of it, but there will be some interesting announcements coming regarding 'Brahmastra 2,'" he revealed.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' (2022) introduced audiences to a unique mythological fantasy universe and ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans eager for the next chapter.

Ranbir's confirmation assures fans that the sequel will soon be underway.

Ranbir also expressed his excitement about collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Love and War', a film that brings together an ensemble cast, including Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Reflecting on his past experience with the acclaimed filmmaker, he shared, "Love and War is something which I think every actor dreams of--to work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky and to be directed by the master, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I worked with him 17 years ago, and to be back on his set is a privilege."

The film marks Ranbir's second collaboration with Bhansali after his debut in 'Saawariya' (2007) and will be Alia's second project with the director following 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (2022). (ANI)